Soros heir pledges $1 million to Ukrainian first lady’s charity during weekend meeting with Zelenskyy

Alex Soros, 38, son of billionaire financier George Soros, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the first lady, Olena Zelenska, in Kyiv on Saturday to speak at a meeting regarding thousands of Ukrainian children in Russian-occupied territory.

On June 11, the mammoth multi-billion-dollar Open Society Foundations (OSF) announced that Soros would be taking over the network from his father, George Soros. The foundation has traditionally provided funding to Democratic candidate campaigns and activist groups with the intent of defunding police departments and being soft on crime.

After his meeting with the Ukrainian president on Saturday, Alex Soros turned to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to offer his thanks to the host.

“Thank you President @ZelenskyyUa for inviting me back to #Ukraine to speak at the first meeting of the “International Coalition of Countries for the Return of Ukrainian Children,” Soros said in the post. “Honored to partner with you on this important initiative to bring back the Ukrainian children — as many as 700,000 —stolen by Russia.”

During the meeting, Zelenska announced a partnership with the Open Society Foundations.

The Olena Zelenska Foundation also announced in a Tweet that Soros’s organization contributed $1 million to the charity to help expand the foundation’s projects supporting children growing up in large foster families.

Since taking over the empire, the heir has been making the rounds with U.S. and world leaders.

Alex has enjoyed extensive access to the Biden White House and seems to be maintaining the direct line as he now steers one of the most prominent liberal foundations in America. After handing over control, George said they “think alike,” but Alex noted he is “more political.”

Alex has visited the White House more than 17 times since 2021, according to a previous Fox News Digital review of visitor logs. His most recent visits included three meetings between Feb. 8-10, and the logs list Jon Finer, the principal deputy national security adviser; Jordan Finkelstein, special assistant to the president and the chief of staff for senior Biden adviser Anita Dunn; and Mariana Adame, the adviser to the counselor of the president, as those greeting Alex.

While those individuals are listed in the records, it remains unclear who he may have met with for the sessions. The documents can include White House staff who book appointments, meet the guests and take them to other personnel, ultimately concealing the intended meeting host.

For instance, a White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital in January that two of Alex’s past visits were with Ron Klain, Biden’s former chief of staff, who was not listed in the records. OSF did not answer previous questions about the nature of his meetings, and the White House did not respond to an inquiry.

Alex has also donated millions to Democrats over the past several years, albeit far less than his father. Since the 2018 elections, Alex has poured more than $5 million into federal political coffers. Records show that his largest contribution was $2 million to the Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC during that time.

Alex pushed over $700,000 into the Biden Victory Fund in 2020, putting him among its top donors. He’s provided hundreds of thousands in additional cash to the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, Democratic National Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). He’s also given tens of thousands more to state Democratic parties and individual campaigns, many of which were maximum contributions.

Joe Schoffstall and Cameron Cawthorne of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.