South Carolina 6-year-old dead after falling from golf cart

A 6-year-old boy from South Carolina is dead after falling from a golf cart over the weekend, officials said.

Aarow Robinson, 6, was a passenger on a golf cart riding along North Creek Drive in Summerville on Saturday when he fell out and was unintentionally run over by the vehicle, The Post and Courier reported.

The accidental crash happened at approximately 6:58 p.m., and he was rushed to an emergency room, where he was pronounced deceased, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell of the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

No criminal charges or traffic violations were filed in connection with the accident, per the report.

The death remains under investigation by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to WCIV.