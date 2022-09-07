South Carolina beachgoers spot sharks right off the coast: ‘Time to get out’

A shark was spotted swimming dangerously close to shore near a South Carolina beach over Labor Day weekend.

A blacktip shark was seen swimming very close to shore on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina on Sunday as visitors packed the nearby beach.

At 3:15 p.m., Jill Barcikowski Horner posted a video of the shark swimming in the shallows at Forest Beach on Hilton Head Island on Facebook writing, “Time to get out of the water!”

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, blacktip sharks are among 12 shark species found in the state’s waters. They average 150 pounds, and are known to actively feed on schooling fish.

In August, two swimmers were attacked by sharks at South Carolina’s most popular beach, Myrtle Beach. There have been 28 shark attacks in the U.S. since August 1, 2022.