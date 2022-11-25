South Carolina boy, 14, dead in hotel for one week before police notified

A 14-year-old South Carolina boy was found dead in a hotel room with his “incoherent” mother about a week after his estimated date of death, according to Greenville County officials.

Authorities found deceased Landon Chance Poston and his incapacitated mother on Monday while responding to a 911 call from an InTown Suites hotel in Greenville.

“There were no obvious signs of physical injury noted to Mr. Poston. Mr. Poston’s date of death is estimated to be November 14, 2022. An autopsy was performed on Mr. Poston on November 22, 2022,” the Greenville County Coroner’s Office stated in a media release.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that authorities had transported Poston’s mother to the intensive care unit (ICU) after finding her in the hotel room with her deceased son.

The coroner’s office could not comment on whether the Poston had any disabilities as the office awaits court documents relating to the case.

The final autopsy report, including the teenager’s cause and manner of death, have not been released. Final autopsy reports normally take between eight and twelve weeks to complete.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office, along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, are actively investigating the incident.