South Carolina child, Aspen Jeter, missing after mother found dead on Thanksgiving

Investigators in South Carolina are searching Tuesday for a missing 5-year-old child after her mother was found dead in their home on Thanksgiving Day.

Aspen Jeter has vanished from the 200 block of Louise Drive in Orangeburg, outside of Columbia, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please let us know,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “You don’t have to give your name, but just give us what you know.”

Deputies were called to Jeter’s home around noon on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check.

“At that location, deputies found a deceased female who had not been heard from since Nov. 1,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Investigating deputies learned the deceased female has a child named Aspen Jeter who was not located in the home,” the office added.

