South Carolina ‘Chucky’ inspired kindergartner brings knife to school, threatens to kill classmates: Sheriff

A South Carolina 7-year-old brought a knife to school on Wednesday and threatened to kill his classmates and teacher because he was inspired by the movie “Chucky,” according to a local sheriff’s office.

The student, who is 7-years-old, allegedly brought a 12-inch-long knife to Cherryvale Elementary School in Sumter, South Carolina, on Wednesday and threatened his teacher and classmates, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When the student was asked why he brought the knife to school, he said that “he wanted to kill the teachers and then the students by stabbing them in the heart,” officials said.

The 7-year-old said that he “knew how to do this from watching the movie, ‘Chucky,’” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies said the knife carried by the student had a seven-inch blade.

Officials said no individuals were hurt as a result of the incident.

Deputies are withholding the kindergartner’s name due to his age, and said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

