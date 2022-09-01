South Carolina elementary school teacher and her young children found dead

A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two young children were found murdered in their home on Wednesday afternoon.

Horry County Police discovered the bodies of Carolina Forest Elementary School teacher Laura Moberley, 42, her son Eric, 11, and daughter Emily, 8, inside their home during a welfare check after reports of gunfire on Wednesday at about 1:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they did not receive a response and forced their way in, finding the bodies.

All three died around 6 a.m. Wednesday of gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Neither the police nor the coroner’s office released any information on who committed the shootings.

“HCPD is saddened to acknowledge the death of two young children in a shooting incident yesterday in the Carolina Forest area,” police wrote in a statement. “We ask that you be kind to one another—you may not know who has been impacted by this tragedy.”

K-9 OFFICER KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY IN CHARLESTON

2 WEST VIRGINIA FORMER TEACHER’S AIDES CHARGED WITH FAILING TO REPORT THE ABUSE OF SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENTS

Moberley was a teacher at Carolina Forest Elementary School since 2018 and worked as a reading loss interventionist. Emily was a third-grade student at Carolina Forest Elementary School while Eric was a student at Ten Oaks Middle School, according to the school district.

“We are at a loss for words after learning of the tragic incident that affected an entire family with ties to Horry County Schools.” the district wrote in a statement. “We lift our strongest prayers for the Moberley family and for everyone who knew them. We encourage our community to keep our students and staff in their thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time”

The Horry County Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Child Fatality Unit, and the Horry County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident and working to notify the next of kin.