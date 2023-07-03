South Carolina plane crash near golf course leaves 4 dead, 1 injured, FAA says

Four people were killed and another was injured in a Sunday plane crash in South Carolina near a golf course, officials have confirmed.

One person was reported to have died Sunday, but the total number of dead rose to four by Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital that five people were on board.

The single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed northwest of Grand Stand Airport in North Myrtle Beach around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

A visitor to the area, Iris Gaines, told the Myrtle Beach Sun News she spotted the plane flying “sort of crazy like” with one of its wings higher than the other just before the crash.

2 RESCUED IN CALIFORNIA AFTER SINGLE-ENGINE AIRPLANE CRASHES INTO LAKE TAHOE

“It was so close over this condo,” she told the newspaper.

PROMINENT FLORIDA FAMILY LINKED TO PLANE THAT FLEW OVER DC, CRASHED IN VIRGINIA MOUNTAINS

North Myrtle Beach police spokesman Patrick Wilkinson said the aircraft was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency crews arrived, and the paper reported some trees appeared to be down along a road near the crash site.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.