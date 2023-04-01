South Carolina’s Dawn Staley on name being suggested for Temple job: ‘Don’t want to coach in the men’s game’

South Carolina women’s basketball has experienced a historic run over the past year with Dawn Staley leading the program.

Prior to Friday night’s loss to Iowa in the Final Four, the Gamecocks had won 42 straight games, including the 2022 national championship.

Staley’s success has led to her name being mentioned for openings in the men’s game.

GAMECOCKS COACH DAWN STALEY PUSHES BACK AT STYLE OF PLAY CRITICS FOLLOWING LOSS TO IOWA: ‘WE’RE NOT THUGS’

In late March, CBS college basketball reporter Seth Davis threw Staley’s name into the ring for the men’s head coaching vacancy at Temple University.

“If Temple really wants to win basketball games it should turn the keys over to a Philly native who is a proven winner,” Davis posted to Twitter. “Her name is Dawn Staley. Easy choice.”

Former Penn State assistant basketball coach Adam Fisher has since been named the 19th head coach in Temple basketball history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Thursday, Staley was asked about her name being floated for the opening, and the South Carolina head coach made it clear she has no intention of leaving the women’s game.

“No thoughts,” Staley told reporters. “I don’t want to coach in the men’s game.”

Staley is currently the highest-paid coach in women’s college basketball, according to the Greenville News.

The Gamecocks’ season came to a surprising end Friday night in Dallas as South Carolina lost to Iowa in the Final Four.

Though they dominated the Hawkeyes on the glass – winning the rebounding battle 49-25 – the Gamecocks had no answers for Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, the women’s player of the year.

Clark controlled the game throughout, finishing the night with 41 points to become the first women’s player to score 40-plus points in back-to-back NCAA Tournament games.

The junior guard scored Iowa’s final 13 points in the 77-73 win to send the Hawkeyes to the national championship game.

“I love me some Caitlin Clark,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “We’ve been talking about being mission-focused a lot this year, and we had a game plan, and these guys executed so well. That is South Carolina we just beat, folks. Amazing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.