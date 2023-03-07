Southern California residents frustrated after record snowfall traps them for over a week: ‘Exhausting’

Southern California mountain residents are reportedly increasingly frustrated as ongoing winter weather cleanup and efforts to distribute aid have been complicated by difficult travel conditions.

Running Springs’ Janelle Hendrickson told Fox 11 Los Angeles that roads in the area are “iffy … but they’re drivable.” She said she had been told if she drove to work, she likely would not be able to return for a period of up to two weeks.

Carol Kulvicki, of Lake Arrowhead, told the station that food drop-offs have been six miles away from her location and that the county had said it was not responsible for plowing the access road she lives on.

“The only help we are getting are our mountain neighbors. They’re our heroes,” she explained.

Following the once-in-a-generation snowfall, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties, including in San Bernardino.

Residents found themselves unable to leave their homes or free their vehicles.

Furthermore, a shortage of tire chains hampered authorities’ response and the snowfall exceeded the capability of plows to clear roads, requiring earth-moving equipment and dump trucks to move the snow. Highways were closed to all but emergency vehicles and roof collapses were reported.

Now, San Bernardino County estimates more than 80% of county-maintained roads are passable. However, state and county plows are not allowed onto private property. The county said contractors have to do those jobs.

Clearing of state routes has been done by California Department of Transportation equipment and highways have intermittently been open with a warning that anyone who goes down may not be allowed back up.

While more removal equipment and grocery trucks were brought into the area and distribution centers were set up – with the National Guard also responding and search and rescue teams conducting residence checks and digging out gas meters – residents lending a helping hand are exhausted.

Andrew Braggins, of Crestline, told The Associated Press that most of his neighbors’ properties are still buried days later. He and his wife have been taking boxes of food from the distribution center and delivering them to neighbors.

“We have to climb over 10-foot snow berms and carry them through deep snow down 60-foot driveways. It is exhausting,” Braggins said.

Residents who are trapped who need help for non-life-threatening emergencies can call (909) 387-3911.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.