Spectator kicks Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale after Premier League match

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale put together a clean sheet against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with the help of goals from Hugo Lloris and Martin Ødegaard.

Ramsdale had seven saves in the win but he was involved in a bizarre moment at the end of the match.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 24-year-old was dealing with Richarlison as he was walking off the pitch and when he got to the sideline he was kicked in the back by a fan. The person had climbed down a few rows and was standing on a railing when he kicked Ramsdale with his right foot.

It didn’t appear Ramsdale was hurt from the incident. He described it as a “little punch in the back.”

“It’s a shame because it’s only a game of football at the end of the day,” he said. “Both sets of players tried to bring me away. Thankfully nothing actually happened too drastically. It leaves a sour taste but I’m sure we’ll enjoy it when we go back to the dressing room.”

Tottenham’s Eric Dier said the incident should have never happened.

BITTERSWEET GOODBYES: INTERNATIONAL SOCCER’S HIGH-PROFILE RETIREMENTS SINCE THE QATAR WORLD CUP

“It’s unacceptable and shouldn’t have happened,” Dier said.

Ramsalde said he might have riled up Tottenham fans by turning to the South Stand, where the home supporters are seated, and kissed the badge on his Arsenal kit.

The Professional Footballers’ Association released a statement on the issue.

“Violence toward players is completely unacceptable,” the organization said, via The Athletic. “These types of incidents are happening far too often.

“Players have a right to be safe in their place of work. When a player is attacked, we expect the laws and regulations that are in place to protect players to be properly enforced.

“As the players’ union, we treat this as a priority issue. We will continue working with the authorities to demand that players and staff are better protected in their place of work.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.