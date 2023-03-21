Squatters torment homeowners, Trump addresses potential indictment and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TAKING OVER – Squatters are tormenting homeowners across the US with no resolution in sight. Continue reading …

‘EXTORTION PLOT’ – Trump addresses potential Stormy Daniels indictment in late-night video. Continue reading …

COSTLY CONSEQUENCES – San Francisco’s reparations plan will lead to this surprising outcome for Blacks like me, writes Rep. Wesley Hunt. Continue reading …

HEALTH SCARE – CDC warns cases of lethal fungus have tripled in recent years. Continue reading …

‘TIME FOR ACCOUNTABILITY’ – Sen. Josh Hawley hints at what’s next after Biden signs his COVID declassification bill. Continue reading …

–

‘CHANGE THE NARRATIVE’ – Potential 2024 GOP presidential long shot says his ideas may be enough to boost him past Trump, DeSantis. Continue reading …

MASSIVE SPENDING – Biden’s top officials defend his $6.8 trillion budget plan in marathon Capitol Hill hearings. Continue reading …

TICKING CLOCK – Sources reveal expected timeline for arraignment if Trump is indicted. Continue reading …

‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL POWER GRAB’ – New York AG Letitia James appeals court ruling blocking people from being forced into quarantine, isolation. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

‘MUST BOW DOWN’ – UCF professor fired for rejecting notion of systemic racism speaks out. Continue reading …

‘SO F—— SMART’ – Howard Stern nominates Jon Stewart for president. Continue reading …

‘ADMITTEDLY LESS SERIOUS’ – Manhattan DA’s case may be ‘weakest’ one against Donald Trump, MSNBC hosts and guests fret. Continue reading …

‘MOCKERY’ OF FIRST AMENDMENT – White House briefing erupts after reporter berates Karine Jean-Pierre. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS – Dana Perino asks Benjamin Hall about his favorite part of being a father, what brings him the greatest joy – and much more. Continue reading…

JESSE WATTERS – The Left is so turned on by the idea of Trump being locked behind bars, they’re not thinking. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – The U.S. would never recover from the destruction of the justice system over Trump. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Biden administration seems totally comfortable with the decline of the United States. Continue reading …

SANDMAN RESPONDS – Comedy legend reveals whether he thinks Chris Rock went ‘too far’ with Will Smith jokes. Continue reading …

‘LET’S MOVE ON’ – New Yorkers react to potential Trump indictment. Continue reading …

‘EXCUSE MY GRANDMA’ – TikTok duo goes viral for their dating tips. Continue reading …

‘PRUDENT APPROACH’ – Midsized banks rally call for FDIC back-up. Continue reading …

WATCH: California sheriff torches Gov. Newsom for leaving prison system in ‘disarray.’ See video …

WATCH: Buster Murdaugh calls rumors on classmate’s 2015 death ‘baseless’. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.