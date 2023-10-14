Stanford pulls off shocking comeback against Colorado for double OT win

You most likely turned off the television when Colorado led Stanford 29-0 at halftime. Unfortunately, you missed the biggest comeback in Stanford history, as the Cardinal gave Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes a dose of reality courtesy of a 46-43 2OT win.

Everything was going the way of Colorado in the first half, with Travis Hunter making his return to the playing field and a sold-out crowd. The offense was clicking, the defense was holding strong, and a lot of Colorado fans headed out of the stadium to party at the tailgate.

I mean, who would’ve thought this would turn into a game in the second half, right? The Stanford locker room did, on both sides of the ball.

Well, Colorado and Deion Sanders were humbled in the worst possible manner, giving up the massive lead, while getting torched in the second half.

“We didn’t play well. It all started when we gave up the 97-yard touchdown, which was flat-out ridiculous,” Deion Sanders said postgame. “That’s when it all started, all the foolishness, all the complacency. How in the world do we give up a…Jesus. Our secondary did not play their best game, especially at the cornerback position.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

I don’t know what kind of halftime speech happened in the Stanford locker room, but they obviously felt like it was them against the world. The largest comeback in Cardinal history was led by quarterback Ashton Daniels, who finished the game with 396 yards and 4 touchdowns.

But as much as we’d like to talk about Daniels, none of this happens without wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, who torched the Colorado secondary in the second half. Accounting for 294 yards and 3 touchdowns, we witnessed one of the best games from a receiver this season.

“Right now, we’re not built for the moment,” Sanders noted postgame. “We’re not built for the moment, some of our players aren’t built for the moment they have to make a play…We’re not built for the moment right now.”

Oh, and Elic Ayomanor did most of his damage to Travis Hunter, with a defense that looked like the 2022 squad. Not only was he busting tackles and extending plays, he also had what could turnout to be one of the best catches of the season.

After both teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, it was a Shedeur Sanders interception that gave Stanford the chance to win. After fighting their way back all evening, the Cardinal found themselves in a spot to shock most people around the college football community.

That was it, looking like they would head into the bye-week with their fifth win, Colorado’s collapse was complete. It’s as if the Buffaloes never really came out of the halftime locker room, only a shell of themselves. No more ‘Brady Mode’ from Shedeur Sanders after his jump-ball interception, Stanford had shocked the folks left at Folsom Field.

“Just a dumb play, I just threw it up,” Shedeur Sanders said postgame about the interception.

As the Stanford bench spilled onto the field, Deion Sanders made his way to the handshake line, looking just as confused as the audience.

This one will sting for a while.