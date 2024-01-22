Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer surpasses Mike Krzyzewski for most basketball wins all time

Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer became college basketball’s all-time winningest coach on Sunday as the Cardinal defeated Oregon State, 65-56.

VanDerveer picked up win No. 1,203, which is one more victory than legendary former Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stanford forward Kiki Iriafen scored 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Talana Lepolo added 14 points and six assists while Brooke Demetre had 10 points, three assists and two steals. They were the only Cardinal players in double figures in scoring.

VanDerveer started her head coaching career at Idaho during the 1978-1979 season when they were a part of the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. She coached the Vandals for two seasons before joining Ohio State before the 1980-1981 season.

IOWA’S CAITLIN CLARK SHAKEN UP AFTER COLLIDING WITH COURT-STORMING FAN: ‘JUST HAMMERED’

She led Ohio State to three NCAA Tournament appearances in five years. After she led the Buckeyes to a 28-3 record and an Elite Eight appearance, VanDerveer jumped to Stanford in 1985 and has been with the Cardinal ever since.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for Tara VanDerveer, who is already one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of basketball,” Krzyzewski said in a statement. “This is yet another milestone to add to an amazing legacy. More important than all the astounding numbers and career accomplishments, she’s positively impacted countless lives as a coach and a mentor. Tara remains a true guardian of our sport.”

VanDeveer has three NCAA championships as the head coach of Stanford along with 12 Final Four appearances.

Stanford is again in the mix to contend for a championship. The team was stunned in the second round last season after making it to the Final Four in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.