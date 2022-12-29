Statue of meat-packing magnate is decapitated; California police search for answers

The statue of a 19th-century northern California meat-packing magnate was decapitated earlier this week in Sacramento.

The nearly century-old granite likeness of Charles Swanston, a rancher, sits in the state capital’s William Land Park.

His head was found Monday on the ground nearby.

The Sacramento Police Department said it had received a report of the vandalism and that “detectives are investigating [the] incident and are seeking any information that may help in their investigation.”

Callers with information regarding the investigation, who can remain anonymous, may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

The Associated Press said that authorities are looking into whether the culprit – or culprits – took issue with Swanston.

Sacramento City Historian Marcia Eymann told the news agency that Swanston had traveled to the Golden State as part of the Gold Rush and realized he could make more money as a butcher.

“I have no idea why anyone, unless they’re vegetarians and didn’t like meat-packers” would do this to the statue, Eymann said Wednesday. “I find this very bizarre.”

The statue was erected by the late San Francisco Great Depression era sculptor Ralph Stackpole.

Additionally, a muralist and painter, Stackpole – who was the first West Coast-based appointee to the Commission of Fine Arts – passed away in 1973.

Swanston’s son commissioned the statue – which is part of a fountain – in the 1920s and donated it to the city after his father’s death in 1911, according to The Sacramento Bee.

The Swanston family ranch was located in William Land Park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.