Steelers’ Kenny Pickett enters concussion protocol, ruled out for rest of Ravens game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was removed from the team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens after he got whipped to the ground in the first quarter.

Pickett entered concussion protocol after the sack and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Mitchell Trubisky came in for Pickett. Trubisky opened up the 2022 season as the Steelers’ starting quarterback.

The rookie quarterback was trying to escape a tackle by linebacker Patrick Queen and ran to his right. He was then met by linebacker Roquan Smith, who dragged Pickett down and threw him to the ground. Pickett walked off the field gingerly. He would come in for one more drive before being taken out.

Pickett was seen on the sideline warming up to go back into the game but minutes later the team announced that he was out for the remainder of the game. He was 0 for 1 on passing and had 16 rushing yards before he was replaced.

Trubisky led the Steelers on a touchdown drive after he came in for the former Pittsburgh Panthers standout.

The Steelers selected Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in this year’s draft. He made his first start in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.

He’s put together 1,797 passing yards, four touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.