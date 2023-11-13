Steelers lose Kwon Alexander for season with torn Achilles: reports

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up their sixth win of the season on Sunday, but it appears they lost a key player in the process.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander reportedly tore his Achilles in the win over the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports.

Considering the injury, Alexander would be lost for the remainder of the season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t definitively say so during his postgame interview, but he did note that Alexander’s injury was “not promising.”

Alexander suffered his injury in the first quarter on what looked like a non-contact injury. And unfortunately, this is something Alexander has dealt with in the past.

The nine-year veteran tore an Achilles on Christmas Day in 2020 while playing for the New Orleans Saints. He was able to return after just nine months from an injury that usually takes around a year to recover from.

Alexander was quarterbacking the Steelers’ defense on Sunday after linebacker Cole Holcomb suffered his own season-ending injury last week. Now, Tomlin has to find another replacement at linebacker on a defense that has been solid this season.

Alexander started just one of his eight games heading into this one, totaling 41 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. He also had an interception in his first year with the team.

A fourth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft, Alexander spent his first four seasons with the Bucs, tallying 380 tackles, seven sacks and six interceptions over that time. He’s also played for the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets.