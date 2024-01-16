Steelers’ Mike Tomlin walks out of press conference in middle of question about contract

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t want to answer questions about his future with the organization after the team’s wild-card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

A reporter began her question with, “Mike, you have a year left on your contract –” The head coach looked around and then stepped off the podium.

The tense moment came after the Bills defeated the Steelers, 31-17. Josh Allen had 203 passing yards, three touchdown passes, 74 rushing yards and a 52-yard rushing touchdown. The Steelers had a tough time tackling Bills players and sputtered on offense for the most part.

Buffalo outgained Pittsburgh, 368-324, and caused the Steelers to turn the ball over twice.

Speculation rose about Tomlin’s status with the organization in the middle of the season as the Steelers began to struggle. The team won its last three games of the regular season to sneak into the playoffs.

Pittsburgh faced turmoil during the season, with issues among wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens sparking up. The team also fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada during the season. Couple that with the team starting three quarterbacks and the season gets immensely more difficult.

However, Pittsburgh managed to go 10-7 and finish at or above the .500 mark for the 20th consecutive year.

Tomlin represents the successful line of Steelers coaches throughout the years. He won a Super Bowl in his second year after taking over for Bill Cowher.

Cowher took over for Chuck Noll in 1992. Noll had been the coach since 1969 and won four Super Bowls. No team has had the coaching success the Steelers have had.

Tomlin is 173-100-2 in his career as head coach.