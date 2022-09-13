Steelers’ Najee Harris confirms availability for home opener, Mike Tomlin remains cautiously optimistic

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their star running back on the field in their home opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday after Najee Harris said his Week 1 injury was “nothing too crazy.”

Harris, who lived up to his potential as a first round draft pick in his rookie season last year, exited Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter with an apparent foot injury.

When he didn’t return for overtime, concern for the second-year pro grew. But, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Mad Dog Sports Radio“ on Tuesday, Harris confirmed that he would be back on the field practicing and ready to go for the Patriots.

“I’m good… just got dinged up, nothing too crazy,” he said of the injury. “The plan is I should be ready to play. I should be back practicing. Today’s our off day, so it’s good we got today off just to let it heal for another day and get ready to go this weekend.”

“I will be back at practice this week and then I will be playing this weekend,” he added for clarification.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was more cautious when speaking about Harris’ return date.

“Naj is really optimistic, it’s good to be young,” he told reporters Tuesday, via the NFL Network. “He appears to be in position, but he’s going to have to practice and prove his readiness. That’s just my perspective.”

He continued: “He’s a talented guy, but he’s a young guy, and I’m going to want to see some work from him. So we’re going to take it day-by-day and see where that leads us in terms of his participation and quality of that participation. As always, we’ll simply do what’s right for him and for us.”

Harris was voted co-captain for the 2022 season. In his first year with the Steelers, he rushed 1,200 yards for seven touchdowns, hauled in 74 catches for three touchdowns and was selected for the 2022 Pro Bowl.