Steelers running back gives teammate tough criticism after lack of effort: ‘I would have blocked for him’

Other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers are speaking out after one of their own gave little effort on what easily could have been a touchdown.

In this past weekend’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, George Pickens simply did not block a cornerback on a run play, saying afterward that he did not want to get injured.

Jaylen Warren definitely could have scored had the wide receiver put in some effort on a block, but he was stopped short of the goal line.

Pickens said he wanted to avoid getting rolled up on from behind, citing Houston Texans’ Tank Dell’s season-ending injury on a similar play. Warren admitted he could see where he’s coming from, but didn’t say that was exactly warranted.

“Some people play the game differently. If I was in that position, I would have blocked for him. But we play differently,” Warren said, via the New York Post.

It’s not the first time this season Pickens has been under fire in Pittsburgh – even earlier this month, he was visibly frustrated on the sidelines.

Plus, in a Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans, Pickens finished with a total of minus-1 yard. Shortly after the game, he appeared to voice his frustrations on social media, writing “free me” in a post.

Head coach Mike Tomlin offered some harsh advice seemingly to the second-year receiver earlier this week, noting that negative stories are heightened amid the team’s three-game losing streak in which they have lost their postseason spot.

“When you’re winning and doing your jobs, a lot of the attention is on things such as that,” Tomlin said to reporters on Wednesday. “When you’re not doing your job and losing, you better keep your damn mouth shut and understand that that tracks a certain type of attention, as well. And usually that’s vulture-like attention.”

The Steelers will look to get back in the win column on Saturday when they host the Cincinnati Bengals – a fourth consecutive loss could put a huge damper on their playoff hopes.

