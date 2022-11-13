Steelers star safety could miss multiple weeks after appendectomy

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is getting one of the game’s best pass rushers back this weekend in T.J. Watt, but it also took an unexpected hit Saturday.

Two-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick underwent an appendectomy and may miss multiple weeks.

The Steelers announced the injury Saturday and ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Fitzpatrick has been able to stay healthy throughout his entire NFL career, missing just three games since he was drafted in the first round out of Alabama in 2018.

In seven games this season, the New Jersey native has recorded 45 tackles and three interceptions, one of which he took to the house.

Tre Norwood should slide into Fitzpatrick’s role. The 2021 seventh-rounder has 19 tackles in eight games (three starts) this season.

Norwood played in all of the defensive snaps against Buffalo in Week 5 and all but one the following week.

Mike Tomlin has never beaten the Saints in his career. A win would get the Steelers to 3-6.