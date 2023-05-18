Steelers star T.J. Watt laughs at himself after hilariously falling into pool

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive end T.J. Watt revealed a hilarious moment that left him wet after a pool mishap at his home.

Watt was cleaning his pool and stepped on a ledge with water at his ankle.

But the five-time Pro Bowler underestimated just how far that ledge extended.

As Watt reached for something in his pool with his pool net, he appeared to slip off the edge and fall right into the water.

Watt was quick to toss his phone out of his pocket. He then sat in the water a few moments to let soak in what had just happened.

And Steelers fans, don’t worry. He wasn’t injured.

“Warning: The activity in this video may be dangerous… don’t try at home.. (I am completely ok),” Watt tweeted.

Given Watt’s production since he was drafted by the Steelers in 2017, they’re certainly happy an at-home accident didn’t result in anything but laughs.

Watt has totaled 77½ sacks over his six seasons with the Steelers, which included leading the league with 15 in 2020 and 22½ in 2021 during his Defensive Player of the Year campaign.

Watt, however, dealt with injuries in 2022 that held him out seven of the 17 games Pittsburgh played. He finished with 5½ sacks, 39 combined tackles and eight tackles for loss over 10 games.

The Steelers are hoping for better health for Watt in 2023, so they might be sending a longer pool net to his home after seeing his video.