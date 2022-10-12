Stefon Diggs talks Bills trade, reveals one other spot that was on the table

The Buffalo Bills made the splashy move in 2020 to acquire Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings, which really helped change the trajectory of the offense.

Diggs sat down with teammate Von Miller Tuesday on Bleacher Report’s “The Von Cast” and talked about the trade from the Vikings to the Bills. He admitted that when it came down to the options of where he was going to be traded, he decided to pick the Bills over the New York Jets.

“When I was about to get traded here, it was a big deal for me because I was like damn,” Diggs explained. “The first time they tried to trade me was in the season and I told my agent ‘not right now, I don’t know, not right now.’”

Diggs said he was unsure about the prospect of going to Buffalo. The team was coming off a 10-6 season behind second-year quarterback Josh Allen and was eliminated in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

“I don’t know about Buffalo. That s— don’t sound right, right now,” Diggs recalled thinking. “After the season, I was like man it’s like I go there, or it was like the Jets or somewhere like that. And I was like, I’m gonna go to Buffalo.”

The Vikings traded Diggs and seventh-round pick to the Bills for a 2020 first-round pick, fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick and 2021 fourth-round pick. They used the first-round pick on Justin Jefferson.

In 2020, Diggs had the best season of his career. He led the league with 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards. He had eight touchdowns as well. He earned the first All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections of his career.

Buffalo’s offense went from 23rd in points scored and 24th in yards gained in 2019 to second in points scored and yards gained in 2020. Buffalo had been in the top five in both categories since.

This season, Diggs has already started strong for the 4-1 Bills. He has 39 catches for 508 yards and five touchdowns.