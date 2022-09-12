Steph Curry welcomed idea of Kevin Durant trade to Warriors: ‘I was never hesitant’

Kevin Durant trade rumors engulfed the NBA offseason as the Brooklyn Nets superstar’s request sent shockwaves through the league before eventually coming to an end.

The possibility of Durant being traded back to the Golden State Warriors after leaving the team to join the Nets was a rumor floated into the NBA-sphere over the summer. Stephen Curry would have definitely enjoyed Durant coming back to the team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fresh off his fourth NBA championship with the Warriors, Curry told Rolling Stone magazine in a story published Sunday that the Warriors internally discussed the idea of trading for Durant.

“There was a conversation internally amongst us about ‘If he was available, would you?’ Every team has those conversations, and obviously in our situation, they’re gonna call me and ask me, ‘How do you feel about it?’” Curry told the magazine.

LEBRON JAMES, RAPPERS DRAKE AND FUTURE SUED OVER RIGHTS TO HOCKEY DOCUMENTARY: REPORT

“I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood. I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude.”

Curry maintained it was a no-brainer to entertain that kind of conversation but assured he is more than confident in the current makeup of the roster to go after a second consecutive title.

The Nets never found the right deal for Durant and he and the front office would eventually squash whatever beef they had to get him ready for the 2022-23 season.

Durant and Curry played together on Golden State for three seasons and won two championships.