Steph Curry’s Warriors teammate recalls first impression of star guard: ‘Closest thing to Jesus Christ’

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time after winning his fourth NBA championship last season.

He has been called almost every superlative in the book, but his teammate Andre Iguodala took it a step further in a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe’s podcast “Club Shay Shay.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sharpe mentioned Curry’s message to the rest of the NBA world in the 2020-21 season when the Warriors were eliminated from the play-in tournament at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. Sharpe said Curry prophesized the Warriors would rise again.

Iguodala said when he joined the Warriors in 2013 and said he came to Golden State to win a championship, he meant it.

KEVIN DURANT EXPECTED TO MAKE SUNS DEBUT ON WEDNESDAY VS HORNETS

“I’m saying to myself, ‘I think I’ve met the closest thing to Jesus Christ.’ Not to put that on him. I’ve never seen an individual … He doesn’t stray away from who he is in terms of who he is as a person,” Iguodala explained to Sharpe. “So, you know what you’re getting night in and night out. And I could see it. So, I’m thinking I’m about to go and try to win a championship. …

“That faith is strong.”

Curry’s 2022-23 season was upended with an injury, but the Warriors have managed to stay in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference, and if he comes back at the end of the year, he could have Golden State in position for another playoff run.

The nine-time All-Star is averaging 29.4 points and 6.4 assists in 38 games.