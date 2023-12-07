Stephen A. Smith suggests potential Joe Biden replacement for Democratic Party in 2024 election

Stephen A. Smith is on the record saying, “We need a new president.“

However, it seems President Biden is going to run for re-election, much to the ESPN host’s dismay.

Smith’s main concern with Biden is that he’ll be 82 years old by the time he’d potentially be re-elected and has shown “flagrant slippage.”

Smith said in his “perfect world,” Vice President Kamala Harris would have “showed up and had more of an impact,” but that “has not been the case.”

So, he offered a solution for the Democratic Party.

“Now, here’s where I’m going: I am in no way saying that me, myself, supports this move, but what makes sense if you are a flaming liberal, what makes sense is that Biden bows out, and [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom takes the mantle and runs for the presidency against … the Republican nominee,” he told OutKick’s Clay Travis.

Smith reiterated his stance on Biden while speaking with Travis.

“We need a new president. The man is gonna be 82 years of age in the year 2024. There’s no way around it. We need to stop.” he said.

“If you’re a liberal, there’s a lot of people that agree with what Biden has done. They look at the economy. They don’t think it’s that bad. They look at inflation issues. They don’t think it’s that bad. They don’t think we’re in a recession or anything like that. These are the kind of things they say. Getting folks out of jail for non-violent crimes. They give him credit for that. There’s a litany of things. …

“But … there’s no reason to doubt you’ll be this way for the next four years. And you cannot tell me that that’s what he’s showing us. It’s just a fact.”

Newsom has been California’s governor since 2019.