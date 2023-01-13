Stephen Curry ‘excited’ to visit President Biden after skipping White House trips during Trump’s presidency

The Golden State Warriors will visit the White House Tuesday for the first time since Barack Obama was president despite winning two titles during Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Warriors will meet with President Biden to celebrate their title from last season, an event Stephen Curry said he is “excited” about.

“Excited about just the celebration of what we did last year,” Curry told reporters earlier this week. “It’s kind of like the one last moment to reflect on the accomplishment.”

Trump rescinded an invitation for the Warriors’ 2017 title after the Warriors guard said he would not make the trip.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Trump tweeted Sept. 23, 2017.

That tweet came roughly three months after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. Golden State swept Cleveland in the next season’s finals but again did not meet with Trump.

Curry noted there was previous “drama.”

“We’ve all kind of turned a page on what this year really means, but it is a really special honor and, you know, all the — what do I call it? — drama that we went through those two years that we skipped it and whatnot. So, definitely excited — our families are — and we’ll enjoy the moment.”

Instead of a White House visit, the team met with a local youth group at a private event.

Neither the Toronto Raptors nor the Los Angeles Lakers, the winners of the 2019 and 2020 NBA Finals, visited the White House to commemorate their titles, but the Milwaukee Bucks made the trip to visit President Biden in November 2021.

The last championship team to visit Trump was the 2019 Washington Nationals, five days after their World Series victory over the Houston Astros. The pandemic made visits tougher and, by the time restrictions started to be lifted, Biden had taken office.

The Warriors will face the Washington Wizards the day prior to the visit.