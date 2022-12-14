Stephen Silas remembers dad in return to court: ‘He would have told me to coach’

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas returned to the court Tuesday night following the death of his father over the weekend.

Paul Silas, a three-time NBA champion and former coach, passed away Sunday at the age of 79.

Stephen Silas, who has been head coach of the Rockets since 2020, missed Houston’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night, but returned to the bench against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

“It was definitely great to be back,” Silas said. “I love these guys. I love this team. I kind of didn’t want the game to end because now it’s like real life starts up again.”

Houston was able to secure a victory for Silas following the passing of his father, getting 26 points from Jalen Green in a 111-97 win.

“I don’t know if it makes it easier or not, but my dad was a coach, and he would have told me to coach,” he said. “‘Get your butt out there and coach.’ So that’s what I did.”

Following Houston’s win, Silas shared a long embrace with Suns head coach Monty Williams at midcourt.

“Monty is like, everybody knows, he’s, like, one of the best people in the world,” Silas said. “It means a lot. He’s been through so much and has so many little tidbits and so many experiences that he’s drawn from. But he has a great way of communicating and tonight his way of communicating was through a hug. Which I needed.

“And I love him for that. He’s a good man”

Silas coached under his father for the Charlotte Hornets organization and the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2000-2005, and once again with Charlotte during the 2011-12 season.

“I’m very proud to be my dad’s son,” Silas said before the game. “I’m very proud that people see him in me. And I want that to continue. Whenever it is my time comes, I want people to say the same things that they said about him over the last couple of days about (me). And hopefully they’ll do that.”

The loss was the fifth in a row for Phoenix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.