Steve Kerr says wife was annoyed with him ‘tossing and turning,’ thinking about Warriors’ struggles

It’s been a rough go lately for the Golden State Warriors, and Steve Kerr is taking his work life home.

Golden State lost a heartbreaker Tuesday to the Sacramento Kings, 124-123, in the In-Season Tournament after Golden State led by as many as 24 points.

Kerr was not thrilled.

“I got home from Sacramento. I’m up for a while. I’m thinking about everything. I get into bed, and [I’m] tossing and turning,” Kerr told KNBR.

The tossing and turning kept his wife up.

“It’s probably two o’clock in the morning, and Margot wakes up and goes, ‘Jesus, it’s only November. Would you just relax?’” Kerr added. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And she goes, ‘All I can hear are these heavy sighs, tossing and turning. Just go to sleep.'”

In Kerr’s defense, he’s had a lot to think about. The Warriors have lost eight of their last 11 games after starting the season 6-2. They also lost Draymond Green for five games after he put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

It is a bit early in the season to be losing sleep, Golden State is 9-10 and in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Warriors are not even two years removed from winning an NBA title.

But with four championships since 2015, a 9-10 start is practically unacceptable in the Bay Area.

The Warriors got back in the win column Thursday night with a 120-114 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, a team they face again Saturday night.