Steve-O spits fire ahead of ceremonial first pitch at Padres game

“Jackass” star Steve-O was honored Monday night with throwing out the first pitch at the San Diego Padres game and in true daredevil fashion, he certainly didn’t disappoint.

The 48-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover, took the mound ahead of Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

As many before him have, Steve-O added his own spin on the classic baseball moment. But unlike his predecessors, he decided to bring the heat in a more literal fashion.

Steve-O spit fire up into the air before throwing the ball right over home plate.

“My first time throwing the first pitch at an MLB game – I’m pretty sure it’s never been done like this, too!” he wrote in a post on his Instagram Monday. “Thanks so much, Padres!!!”

The fireball pitch brought good luck to the Padres as pitcher Michael Wacha took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out a career-high 11 in San Diego’s 4-0 victory over the Royals.

“I’ve been one out away and three outs away as well. Been flirting with it a few times now,” Wacha said after helping the Padres end a five-game losing streak. “When the time’s right we’ll see what goes down.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.