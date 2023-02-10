Steven Alker’s caddie, Sam Workman, dead at 55 after cancer battle: ‘Privilege walking the fairways with you’

Sam Workman, caddie for the reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion, Steven Alker, suddenly passed on Monday, less than a week after his cancer diagnosis was announced, Alker confirmed on social media. He was 55.

Alker released a statement on Instagram confirming Workman’s passing, which he said was “sudden.”

“Words cannot describe the sudden passing of Sam Workman from his fight with cancer on February 6, 2023. You will be missed by so many. It has been a privilege walking the fairways with you ‘my man,’” Alker wrote in an Instagram caption.

PRO GOLF STEVEN ALKER SAYS CADDIE, SAM WORKMAN, DIAGNOSED WITH TERMINAL CANCER

“Our deepest condolences go out to Sam’s family and his closest friends. Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of sorrow.”

Alker has been partnered with Workman since 2019. Since working together, Alker has won five tournaments on the PGA Tour Championship and was most recently awarded the Charles Schwab Cup in 2022.

“Sam Workman has been much more than just a professional golf caddie to me the last four years,” Alker said on social media last week.

“He has been a friend, a motivator, a decision maker and a fighter. We’ve had some tough times and, as of late, some really good times. He’s been like an older brother to me since we first got connected in 2019.”

According to an obituary, Workman began golfing with his father and grandfather at 6 years old. He is survived by his mother, Kathy Young, sister, Michele Workman, and many beloved cousins, aunts and uncles.