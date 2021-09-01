Update: Tornado Warnings and Watches

5 p.m. update:

-Tornado, near East New Market, Dorchester Co.; Damage in / near Hurlock

-Tornado Warning, Dorchester Co. until 5:30 p.m.

-Tornado Warning, Caroline Co. until 5:45 p.m.

-Tornado Warning for Kent and Sussex County in DE until 5:45pm.

Delaware and Maryland are under a risk of severe weather, including possible tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and other impact from the remnants of Ida.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency said flooding can be expected in low-lying areas, creeks, streams, and in areas of poor drainage. Delawareans are advised to be prepared for potential power outages and to have electronics charged with batteries on hand. Around the home, there is still time to clear gutters and drains and to make sure sump pumps are in working order.

Marylanders should also be ready for the potential of heavy rain, wind gusts, possible tornadoes and minor to moderate tidal flooding, according to the Maryland Emergency Management Agency.

Worcester County residents and visitors should prepare for the possibility of gusty winds, the risk of a tornado, and few inches of rainfall associated with the remnants of former Hurricane Ida.

Worcester County Emergency Services officials are monitoring the track of the storm, which will likely bring the greatest threat of tornadic activity this afternoon and tonight.

There is still time to prepare:

Outdoor objects should be secured.



Make sure you have flashlights, batteries and a portable radio handy.



Do not drive across flooded roadways, and swimmers should not enter water if conditions are uncertain.

Maryland State Highway Administration workers have been clearing ditches and pipes and taking other steps to get roads ready for tropical storm conditions.

Crews will also be positioned to place high-water signs and utilize equipment and materials on hand. The coordinated highways action response team CHART emergency patrols will also cover all areas of the state to assist with incidents and to help motorists.

Drivers are urged to do their part by avoiding standing water and, if possible, putting off a trip during severe weather.

DEMA information:

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) along with local, state, and federal partners, are closely monitoring the remnant low from Hurricane Ida. We continue to coordinate with the counties and key state agencies to ensure readiness if the system worsens. The main threats are anticipated to include rain, flooding, and severe thunderstorms. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Delaware from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Flooding is expected in creeks, streams, urban areas, and poor drainage areas. There is an increased risk of severe weather for Delaware Wednesday evening and night including strong to severe thunderstorms causing downed trees and power lines, as well as increased potential for tornadoes. Plan ahead now and be prepared.

How to Prepare:

Clear drains and gutters and check sump pumps

Never drive through flood water: Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Be prepared to act if Tornado Warnings or other severe weather warnings are issued.

Make A Plan – preparede.org/make-a-plan

Make a plan for where you would go if you had to leave your home due to an evacuation or if it sustained damage. Know how and where to shelter if a Tornado Warning is issued, go to Ready.gov/tornadoes for more.

Communicate and practice your plan with family.

Have a list of emergency contacts and copies of important documents.

Make An Emergency Kit – preparede.org/make-a-kit

Make sure that you have emergency supplies, such as food and water, for each member of your family (and pets) to last for at least 3 days.

Have flashlights in case of power outages and fully charged power banks to charge electronic devices.

Stay Informed

Have multiple ways of monitoring the weather through US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly. A NOAA Weather Radio is a great backup system!

Register for the Delaware Emergency Notification System (DENS) to receive important emergency alerts here.

Monitor our social media pages and local officials if further actions are required.

For more preparedness tips: PrepareDE.org For weather updates from the National Weather Service: weather.gov/phi For updates on the roads: https://deldot.gov/ and through their app https://deldot.gov/mobile/. Follow Delaware Emergency Management Agency on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

MEMA information:

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is advising Maryland residents to monitor weather forecasts as the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to impact the State beginning late Tuesday evening until Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, Marylanders can expect:

Heavy Rain: There is the potential for significant amounts of rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and river flooding. The greatest threat is across western & north-central Maryland.

Winds: Gusty winds of 25-35 mph could lead to scattered instances of downed trees in soggy grounds, potentially causing power outages. Gale force winds under the stronger storms in the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac, and Atlantic Coast waters.

Tornadoes: Possible, with the possibility of some strong tornadoes. Risk is for most of central & eastern Maryland Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Tidal Flooding: Minor tidal flooding likely, with moderate tidal flooding possible at more sensitive locations.

Residents are advised to:

Never drive through flooded roadways. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Heed all warnings and stay indoors during severe weather.

Closely monitor updated weather forecasts and be sure to have a way to access local forecasts and warnings.

Keep devices charged in case of power outages.

Let friends or family know of your travel route and expected arrival time.

Know who to contact in the case of a power outage. Emergency phone numbers for utility companies can be found here.

Follow MEMA and your regional National Weather Service (NWS) social media accounts for localized forecasts.

MEMA will continue to provide updates as they become available. Traffic, weather, and power outage alerts, as well as winter preparedness information, can be accessed on MEMA’s website. You can also follow MEMA on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook for updated information.

Worcester County information:

National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters are predicting the possibility of tornadic activity, winds of 25-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, and rainfall of 1 ½ to 3 ½ inches when the remnants of Hurricane Ida impact Worcester County

on Wednesday, September 1. The greatest threat of tornadic activity will occur between 2-10 p.m. Wednesday.

Worcester County Emergency Services (WCES) officials are monitoring the storm track and are urging the public to begin implementing the following precautionary measures.

 Secure outdoor objects that could become airborne during high winds. Gather

flashlights, batteries, and a portable radio in the event of a power outage.

 Keep water and canned/packaged foods on hand that do not require cooking or

refrigeration.

 Always avoid traveling on or crossing flooded roadways, and heed the public service

message, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

 Swimmers, don’t enter water if unsure of conditions. Nearly all drowning deaths

happen at unguarded beaches or after guards have left.

Learn more about storm preparedness at www.co.worcester.md.us where you can click on Know Your Zone to view a copy of the Worcester County Evacuation Zone Maps, craft an emergency preparedness kit customized to the needs of your family, and sign up for Code Red emergency alerts.

Information from AAA Mid-Atlantic:

AAA Driving Tips:

Pay Attention to emergency alerts: Alerts are provided by the National Weather Service to mobile phones with no sign up required. Adding the National Weather Service to a mobile phone home screen can also make more detailed local information easier to find.

Alerts are provided by the National Weather Service to mobile phones with no sign up required. Adding the National Weather Service to a mobile phone home screen can also make more detailed local information easier to find. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! As little as six inches of water can cause drivers to lose control of vehicles and potentially stall engines. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around, find another way, or find a safe location.

As little as six inches of water can cause drivers to lose control of vehicles and potentially stall engines. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around, find another way, or find a safe location. Seek higher ground: If the vehicle stalls or is suddenly caught in rising water, leave it immediately.

If the vehicle stalls or is suddenly caught in rising water, leave it immediately. Never drive through standing water: Standing water can be deceiving and motorists should avoid it. No matter how shallow it may appear, water may be concealing downed power lines, be deeper than it appears, or have significant force from flooding.

Standing water can be deceiving and motorists should avoid it. No matter how shallow it may appear, water may be concealing downed power lines, be deeper than it appears, or have significant force from flooding. Standing water may also be hiding potholes: Another good reason not to drive through it!

Another good reason not to drive through it! Watch for hydroplaning: No car is immune from hydroplaning on wet surfaces, including four-wheel drive vehicles. Even if brakes work under normal conditions that doesn’t mean they will react the same on slippery roads where tires roll with less traction. Avoid using cruise control as it can cause hydroplaning.

No car is immune from hydroplaning on wet surfaces, including four-wheel drive vehicles. Even if brakes work under normal conditions that doesn’t mean they will react the same on slippery roads where tires roll with less traction. Avoid using cruise control as it can cause hydroplaning. Be wary of high wind conditions : Larger trucks are more affected by high winds, so give them plenty of room on the roadways.

: Larger trucks are more affected by high winds, so give them plenty of room on the roadways. Watch out for debris or downed wires on the roadways : If in a vehicle that is in contact with a downed power line, the best rule is to stay there until help arrives. If there is an imminent danger, such a fire, stand on the door frame or edge of the vehicle and jump clear with both feet at the same time. Do not make contact with anything on the vehicle so that your body does not become a pathway for the electricity to reach the earth.

: If in a vehicle that is in contact with a downed power line, the best rule is to stay there until help arrives. If there is an imminent danger, such a fire, stand on the door frame or edge of the vehicle and jump clear with both feet at the same time. Do not make contact with anything on the vehicle so that your body does not become a pathway for the electricity to reach the earth. Make yourself visible: If you are forced to stop in traffic due to poor visibility, turn on emergency flashers immediately.

If you are forced to stop in traffic due to poor visibility, turn on emergency flashers immediately. Take the nearest exit: If conditions worsen to the point where there are any safety concerns, exit the roadway. Don’t just stop on the shoulder or under a bridge unless it is unsafe to proceed otherwise. If your visibility is compromised, other drivers may be struggling too.

Floods are the most common and deadliest natural disaster in the U.S. and all 50 states are at risk of floods and flash floods. Since the 1970s, 2.4 million damage claims have been filed. AAA recommends the following steps to help prepare your home and vehicle: