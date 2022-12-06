Stubborn weather pattern to bring rain, flooding to nation’s midsection

A stubborn weather pattern has set up across the nation’s midsection.

It is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding from the central Plains to the Tennessee Valley over the next few days.

Warmer-than-average temperatures will break records over the South and along the East Coast.

Meanwhile, cold air and accumulating snow will spread over the Rockies and into the northern Plains.