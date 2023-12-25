Suns’ Devin Booker downplays Eric Gordon’s comments on happiness: ‘Nobody takes what he said personally’

Devin Booker does not appear to be taking offense to the recent comments from his teammate that brought up some potential uneasiness.

Pheonix Suns veteran guard Eric Gordon recently shared his frustration about how his role in the team’s offense has seemed to shrink in recent games.

“Early on in the season, it was better. And lately, there just hasn’t been an emphasis [to get me more looks],” Gordon told Bleacher Report. “So, it’s definitely different. Lately, I haven’t been getting hardly any touches, really.”

During Friday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings, Gordon was on the court for 25 minutes. But he only attempted two shots from the field, missing both and finishing the game with zero points.

He added that he would speak with first-year Suns coach Frank Vogel about creating a plan to ramp up his involvement on the offensive end of the floor.

“No question. Everybody knows the type of player I am and what I’m about. I came here to win, but what I do is score,” Gordon told Bleacher Report. “And I think when I score, it really opens up the door for a lot of people because I can score in big games and in big ways. That’s just what it is.”

Meanwhile, Booker recently told reporters that Gordon’s public expression of his unhappiness was not taken personally by any of the Suns players.

“Nobody takes what he said personal around here,” said Booker of Gordon’s comments via the Arizona Republic. “He’s been in this a long time. He’s earned that respect, and he has the talent to do what he said.”

Gordon got off to a strong start this season, averaging 14.2 points per game over the first 21 contests. He then missed a pair of games due to leg soreness, but his offensive production has dropped significantly since he returned to action. Gordon is averaging six points per game and has just 18 shot attempts over the past three games.

The Suns entered the 2023-2024 season expecting to compete for a championship, but through their first 28 games of the season, the team sits at .500. Phoenix is currently in the 11th spot in the Western Conference and would miss the postseason if the playoffs started today.

Gordon is in his first year with the Suns and his 16th season in the NBA.

The Suns look to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.

