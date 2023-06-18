Suns to acquire All-Star guard Bradley Beal in blockbuster trade with Wizards: report

Days after it was reported the Washington Wizards were going to look into trading All-Star guard Bradley Beal, a deal is reportedly being finalized.

The Phoenix Suns will acquire another superstar, as Beal will join Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the desert in a blockbuster trade with the Wizards.

Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein, who was involved in the trade discussions being that Beal was the only player in the league with a no-trade clause in his contract, confirmed to ESPN that the “framework is in place that’ll land Beal with the Suns.”

While the framework is still being worked out, The Athletic is reporting that Chris Paul, who was previously told by Phoenix that he was going to be released, Landry Shamet, a handful of second-round picks and multiple pick swaps is the trade package the Wizards and Suns have agreed to.

ESPN previously reported that the Wizards were beginning to field calls on potential trades for the three-time All-Star, as team president Michael Wagner and Bartelstein were “staying in close contact” throughout that process.

The Suns clearly see themselves in a championship window and new owner Mat Ishbia continues to be aggressive, as he lands a third lethal scoring option alongside Durant and Booker on the floor.

DeAndre Ayton could also be at center for the Suns, though trade rumors have surrounded him despite agreeing to a max contract.

Beal played just a single season under a five-year, $251 million pact that had him under Wizards control until the 2027 season. He has a player option in that contract for the 2026-27 campaign that’s worth $57.128 million.

With Ayton in place, ESPN notes the Suns having $163 million in salary committed to Booker, Durant, Beal and Ayton for the 2023-2024 season, which will very much limit their ability to acquire more outside help.

Beal isn’t the floor general Paul is, but his spot-up shooting ability – 50.6% from the field last season with 23.2 points averaged – makes him a threat when the ball is in his hands.

A mainstay on a team that has seen a lot of turnover over recent years, Beal spent 11 seasons in a Wizards uniform after being drafted by the team third overall in the 2012 NBA Draft.

He’s averaged 22.1 points with 4.1 assists and a career 46% shooting rate in 695 regular season games for Washington.

Now, Beal enters a true Finals contender next season while the Wizards are fully committing to a rebuild (Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have player options Washington awaits answers on).

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.