Super Bowl champ calls Zach Wilson’s response to whether he let down his defense ‘shameful’

Retired Super Bowl champion Chris Long added his own perspective as a former defensive lineman on the situation regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson came under fire when he said he did not feel like he let his defense down following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Wilson only completed nine passes for 77 yards. Long said he has not really sympathized with Wilson, as the quarterback received criticism for lack of accountability.

Long explained on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Tuesday. He said Wilson’s response would not sit well with the defense.

“I try to not really go at guys from where I sit in the media because I’m a former player and I’ve been there and that sort of thing but I have zero sympathy for Zach Wilson – like less than zero,” Long said, adding that Wilson could have answered the question without being “flippant.”

Long said he noticed how frustrated Denzel Mims was after Wilson missed him on a throw while Garrett Wilson delivered a monologue about the team’s effort to the media.

“And that’s what you get from your quarterback? The face of the franchise? That’s really shameful, man,” Long said.

“I would have already spoken with him if I were a defensive player on that team. Since we are speaking on live radio, I can’t say exactly what I would say, but I would say, ‘Don’t you ever show us up like that again.”

Wilson’s starting status is in question for Week 12 against the Chicago Bears. The Jets are in the thick of a playoff race.