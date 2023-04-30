Super Bowl champ has words of wisdom for undrafted free agents

Ryan Clark knows a thing or two about what undrafted NFL players are going through after spending three days and several hours not watching their names get called at the draft.

Clark was a standout defensive back at LSU who also went undrafted before he signed with the New York Giants in 2002 and got his career started in the NFL. He would eventually play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the then-Washington Redskins before he retired and joined ESPN as an analyst.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During his career, Clark won a Super Bowl and was a Pro Bowler, showing that undrafted players can make an impact on an NFL roster.

“Going undrafted hurts. Hard to accept that no one believed in you, but sooner you do the better. It’s important 1 person believes, & that’s you. Hug those who support you, pick your head up, & get to the grind. It’s time to go make a team,” Clark tweeted Saturday.

AARON RODGERS GREETED WITH MASSIVE CHEERS AS HE WATCHES RANGERS-DEVILS PLAYOFF GAME

Clark is just one example of an undrafted free agent making it big in the NFL.

Kurt Warner went undrafted and spent time in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe before he joined the St. Louis Rams and led them to a Super Bowl title. Drew Pearson starred for the Dallas Cowboys and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times as well as a Super Bowl champion.

Warner and Pearson are both in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.