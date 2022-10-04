Super Bowl champ LeGarrette Blount throws punches at youth football game, police say

Three-time Super Bowl-champion running back LeGarrette Blount was involved in a fight during a youth football game this past Saturday, police in Arizona said.

Gilbert, Arizona, police responded to Williams Field High School on Oct. 1 shortly after 7 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of adults fighting, Fox News Digital learned.

The fight was between coaching staff, which included Blount, though it ended prior to officers arriving at the scene, police said. No injuries were reported.

An investigation by Gilbert police is ongoing.

A video obtained by TMZ Sports appeared to show Blount throwing multiple punches at another coach. Blount coaches the GCYFC Gators, who were playing the Chandler Elite Bears.

The video shows what led to the skirmish as both staffs exchanged words across the field. When something didn’t sit right with Blount, he sprinted across the field to approach the coaching staff but was restrained. Still, words were thrown out from both sides, and it led to Blount throwing punches.

Blount last played in the NFL in 2018 with the Detroit Lions. He played all 16 games (eight starts) and totaled 418 rushing yards with five touchdowns.

But Blount’s best years came during his Super Bowl runs — he collected three rings in four seasons from 2014 to 2017.

The first was in 2014 when he began the year with the Pittsburgh Steelers but returned to the New England Patriots after being picked up off waivers and became a key piece in their Super Bowl run. It was the infamous Malcolm Butler interception at the goal line against the Seattle Seahawks that gave them the victory.

Then, in 2016, Blount put together his best career season, totaling 18 touchdowns and 1,161 rushing yards as the Patriots’ bruising running back. The Pats would have another famous moment in the Super Bowl, defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime after coming back from a 28-3 deficit.

Finally, Blount helped defeat the Patriots the following year with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 766 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games with the Eagles during the regular season in 2017.

Blount does have a history of losing his temper on a football field, though. During his time at the University of Oregon, he threw a punch that knocked out a Boise State player in 2009 and got him suspended from the team. He was later reinstated.