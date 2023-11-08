Super Bowl champ Matt Ulrich dead at 41

Matt Ulrich, a former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman who was on the team’s Super Bowl championship team during the 2006 season, has died. He was 41.

Colts team owner Jim Irsay made an announcement on X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many,” he wrote. “Great guy, I hear he was a great dad – and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family.”

Ulrich attended Northwestern and signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2005. He played five games that season and played in five games in 2006.

In his post-NFL career, he was co-founder of DexaFit – a company that utilizes technology to give people an analysis of their bodies – and was the chief growth officer and partner of Profitable Ideas Exchange, which helps businesses accelerate their growth and navigate the landscapes of their fields.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP TARGET OF $1.9M IDENTITY THEFT SCHEME FROM MAN DATING PLAYER’S EX-WIFE, OFFICIALS SAY

In his Profitable Ideas Exchange profile, the Illinois native wrote about how he lived a fulfilled life.

“Keeping up with my four pre-teen sons is the highlight of my life and keeps me on my toes,” the portion read. “I also invest my time in helping young athletes in our area reach their full potential through coaching and training – this is one of my true passions. I can also often be found at the gym, where I recently bench-pressed 505 pounds at the age of 40 – the goal-setting doesn’t stop!”

A cause of death was not given.