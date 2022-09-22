Super Bowl champ set to sign with Ravens: reports

The Baltimore Ravens are bolstering their defensive line, signing two-time Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Pierre-Paul’s deal can be worth up to $5.5 million with incentives, NFL Network reported Thursday.

Pierre-Paul had visited with the Ravens in June, and they brought him in again this week to work him out once more. The 33-year-old looked good to them, and a deal was reached.

He told CBS Sports he’d be joining the team.

The Ravens already have Calais Campbell, the 36-year-old Pro Bowler who has one sack on the season with five tackles, and Odafe Oweh, who has yet to take down the quarterback or add a quarterback hit to his stat line. Justin Houston, another veteran, and Malik Harrison are also on the defensive front.

Baltimore is coming off an awful loss to the Miami Dolphins, who fought back from a 28-7 deficit at halftime to win 42-38 on Sunday. The Ravens are creating pressure but just haven’t been able to get the quarterback down, and they’re hoping JPP can help those efforts.

Pierre-Paul played 12 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, the same team he won a Super Bowl with in 2020 as a Pro Bowler with 9.5 sacks. He had just 2.5 sacks in those 12 games, and the Bucs didn’t re-sign him.

The Ravens will be Pierre-Paul’s third team in a 13-year NFL career that began with the New York Giants in 2010 as their first-round draft choice. He got a Super Bowl ring in just his second season, playing a significant role on a defensive live with Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck, Chris Canty and Linval Joseph.

Pierre-Paul has 91.5 career sacks, three double-digit-sack seasons (2011, 2014, 2018) and 603 career tackles.

The Ravens will take on the New England Patriots on Sunday.