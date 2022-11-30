Super Bowl champ takes UAB head coaching job after time at high school level

UAB officially named Trent Dilfer its next head football coach on Wednesday after multiple reports indicated the two sides just had to cross some Ts and dot some Is to get the deal done.

Dilfer will replace Bryant Vincent who took over for Bill Clark after he stepped down before the start of the 2022 season.

“Having the opportunity to lead such a quality program like UAB is one that I am beyond excited about,” Dilfer said in a news release. “The investments the university has made for UAB Football aligns with my vision of taking this program to new heights as we join the American Athletic Conference and compete annually for the highest prize of playing in the College Football Playoff. I would like to thank President Ray Watts, Director of Athletics Mark Ingram and the entire search committee for their commitment to excellence and for trusting in me as we venture into this new era of UAB Football together.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dilfer has no prior college coaching experience but comes with a wealth of football knowledge from his days playing quarterback in the NFL.

He helped guide the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl title during the 2000 season. He was 7-1 as a starter in his lone season with the Ravens. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers. He was a Pro Bowler in 1997 with the Buccaneers.

He’s also served as an NFL analyst for ESPN.

HUGH FREEZE EXCITED ABOUT RIVALRY WITH NICK SABAN, ALABAMA: ‘I HOPE THEY’RE A LITTLE NERVOUS TODAY’

Dilfer has been coaching Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee for the last four years, guiding the school to three state championship games, including one set for Thursday night against Christ Presbyterian Academy.

“Trent is a proven winner on and off the field at all levels and will be a tremendous leader for our program,” UAB athletics director Mark Ingram said. “He is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who played the game at its highest level for many years, and he has coached some of the top quarterbacks who are currently NFL franchise players. Trent’s goals and vision for our program is to lead UAB to the College Football Playoff, and we have no doubt that he is the right coach to lead our transition in the American Athletic Conference. Most importantly, Trent is an outstanding man, husband and father with tremendous character who fits our department’s core values of winning championships, graduating with honors and making a difference in our community.”

On Tuesday, players were advocating for Vincent to return as the full-time head coach. Blazers defensive lineman Fish McWilliams posted a letter addressed to school president Ray Watts, but the tweet has since been deleted.

Watts thanked Vincent for filling in as the interim head coach this season.