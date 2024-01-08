Super Bowl champion punter chides former team over cigar celebration: ‘I’m shaking with anger’

The Seattle Seahawks ended their 2023 season with a 21-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, finishing the season at 9-8 and narrowly missing out on the postseason.

Seahawks players were seen smoking cigars in the locker room after the game. Seattle defensive back Tariq Woolen wrote on his Instagram Stories that some team members were celebrating Julian Love making the Pro Bowl and having a child.

Former Seahawks punter Jon Ryan lamented the celebrations on X.

“The Seahawk way is a bit different these days I guess,” he wrote. “I could say a lot of things right now because I’m shaking with anger but I’ll just say I’m really disappointed.”

As Ryan began to be criticized for his opinion, he said he understood the reason for the celebration but that there was a “time and place” to do it.

“Not taking shots at all I’m just disappointed. This wouldn’t have been accepted in my day. That’s all,” he added.

FOX 13 Seattle reporter Ian Furness added that not everyone in the locker room was on board with the celebration.

“This will be discussed a lot,” Furness wrote on X. “Will just add-Not everyone in the locker room was happy with the ‘celebration’ and cigar smoke following a season when they fell short of the postseason. Everyone will have an opinion but I know there are many vets in there who share Jon’s opinion.”

Ryan played for the Seahawks and Green Bay Packers during his career from 2006 to 2017, spending most of his time in Seattle.

He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013 alongside the legendary “Legion of Boom” defense that included Earl Thomas, Bobby Wagner, Kam Chancellor, K.J. Wright and Richard Sherman.