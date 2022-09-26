Super Bowl champion rips Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy after argument with Patrick Mahomes

Super Bowl champion running back LeSean McCoy appeared to take issue with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s interaction with Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.

Mahomes and Bieniemy were seen getting into a heated conversation at the end of the second quarter of their loss to the Indianapolis Colts. McCoy took exception to it on social media.

“All Bieniemy does is argue wit (sic) the players .. KNOWS NOTHING ABOUT passing or PLAY CALLING,” he wrote on Instagram.

Their meeting did not appear to light a fire underneath the offense. Kansas City was held to just three points in the final two quarters. The Chiefs missed a field goal that would have given them a seven-point lead and ended the game with an interception.

Mahomes was 20-for-35 with 262 passing yards and a first-half touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. Mahomes led the team with 26 rushing yards as well. Kelce had four catches for 58 yards. J.J. Smith-Schuster had five catches for 89 yards.

Mahomes explained after the game he was trying to score to before halftime.

“I mean, at the end of the day I wanted to go try to score. I mean, that’s just who I am. We were in a tough situation. I believe it was second or third-and-20, something like that. Probably the smart decision was to just take – we got the ball at the half and just go to halftime, but I’m always going to be wanting to score,” Mahomes said. “I pretty much just said, ‘Let me have a chance at it,’ and then he was just, like, ‘Let’s get back in the locker room, and we’ll get something going for the next half.’ I guess, I don’t know if that’s an altercation, but that was the end of the conversation.”

The quarterback did not want a run play.

“It was the run because I tried to go deep the first two times, and obviously, they were in a deep coverage, and I was just – all I said was I’m not going to turn it over. I’ll get it out and try to get it to the sideline and get us a chance to kick a field goal, but it’s a tough situation,” he said. “Me, I’m on the field, I’m playing. I want to always try to go score. That’s who I am, but that’s their job is to make sure they manage the game the right way, and we had multiple chances to win after that. We just have to be better in the second half.”

Kansas City lost to Indianapolis 20-17.