Super Bowl champion scoffs at people ‘b—-in & complaining’ about NFL’s Taylor Swift coverage

Two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody doesn’t want to hear your complaints about the NFL’s focus on Taylor Swift.

He’s embraced something he saw coming miles away.

Woody posted his thoughts on the matter to X Monday after Swift was spotted kissing Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce on the field after the team’s AFC Championship Game victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“”I gotta say….the amount of [people], particularly men, b—-in & complaining about the coverage of Taylor Swift and the NFL is insane. You’re talking about a global superstar + the biggest sports brand in the US. What the hell u thought was going to happen,” Woody tweeted with a laughing emoji at the end.

Of course, NFL fans jumped into Woody’s comments to say their piece, and he had time to answer a few. One fan said his problem was consistently showing Swift during Chiefs broadcasts every time Kelce did something on the field, adding that it takes away from the product.

“The ratings say otherwise,” Woody said with a shrugging emoji.

NFL FANS HECKLE TAYLOR SWIFT AS SHE ENTERS RAVENS STADIUM TO WATCH CHIEFS: ‘YOU’RE RUINING FOOTBALL’

And to Woody’s point, one fan said his daughters were asking “1,000 football related questions” because they sat through the entire game to see Swift on TV.

“Trust me….there are a lot of households that experienced what you described.”

There’s no denying that. The NFL is tapping into a demographic they haven’t in past seasons because of Swift’s presence at Chiefs games, as her relationship with Kelce went public.

Now, it’s uncommon if Swift isn’t at a game, and her fans are tapping in to see her support Kelce each Sunday.

Woody is known to be a fan of Swift, as he noted this September having been to a concert with his daughter, calling her “spectacular” when she’s on stage.

Swift will be on a stage the Saturday prior to Super Bowl LVIII, as she’s set to perform in Toyko. But many expect her to be on a flight to Las Vegas shortly after to watch Kelce and the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

If that is the case, Swift will definitely be present on the CBS broadcast, where Woody doesn’t even believe it’s as bad as some viewers think.

“Bro they literally show her for maybe a minute throughout the whole game. I think you’ll live,” he said to another football fan in his comments.