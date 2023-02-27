Super Bowl champion turned XFL coach rips team during midgame interview: ‘Look at the scoreboard’

Former NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion Terrell Buckley is not pleased with how his first year as an XFL head coach is going, and he’s not holding back on where he believes the problem lies.

Buckley, who is now off to an 0-2 start after his Orlando Guardians lost 30-12 to the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, blasted his team midgame for their apparent lack of effort, adding that he’s looking for “young men that want to play.”

“We’ve gotta get different guys in there,” he told ESPN during the sideline interview.

“Obviously I’ve got guys out there that are not competing, that are not making plays, so we’ve gotta get people in there, young men that want to play – that want to compete and make plays.”

“I’m seeing guys not performing,” Buckley, a 14-year NFL veteran, continued. “Look at the scoreboard. They got to perform.”

The bad tensions were apparent during one mic’d up moment where former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Eli Rogers, who was selected by the Guardians earlier this year in the ​​2023 XFL Supplemental Draft, told Buckley “I’m not coming out.”

Buckley wasn’t happy with that.

“You are coming out. This ain’t your freakin’ team. You don’t tell nobody you’re coming out or in. Watch your damn mouth.”

If viewers thought Buckley’s midgame interview was rough, after the game when he was asked if there was anything positive he took from the loss he simply replied: “No.”