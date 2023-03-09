SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp booked in Washington jail in connection with drive-by shooting

Six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp was booked into the Pierce County Jail in Washington Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting.

The Seattle SuperSonics legend was booked into the prison at 5:58 p.m. PT, an hour after the shooting.

The shooting occurred after an altercation between the occupants of two cars in a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall, and a gun was recovered.

No injuries were reported, police say. No bond is listed on Pierce County Jail’s site.

Kemp, 53, spent eight seasons in Seattle, a franchise that moved to Oklahoma and became the Oklahoma City Thunder. He retired after spending the 2002-03 season with the Orlando Magic.

He averaged 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his career after being the 17th overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft.

This is a developing story.