Surfer killed in Hawaii after encounter with shark

A 34-year-old man was killed on Saturday after an encounter with a shark while surfing off Maui’s northern shore, according to the Maui Police Department.

In a press release, just after 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a beach area in Paia for reports regarding a “miscellaneous type of incident.”

Ocean Safety Officers collected and transported the injured surfer to shore, where first responders performed life-saving measures until the victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, police said in a press release.

According to Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources, the surfer was injured in Paia Bay, near Haiku, and shark warning signs were placed on beaches one mile on either side of the bay.

TEEN KILLED IN SHARK ATTACK OFF AUSTRALIA’S COAST, OFFICIALS SAY

The man’s identity was not immediately released pending the notification of extended family and friends. However, authorities stated that the man was from Haiku, a small community on Maui’s north side.

YOUNG MOTHER KILLED IN SHARK ATTACK NEAR BEACH IN MEXICO

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the police department.

Officers added that the preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play.