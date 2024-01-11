Suspect arrested in cold case killing of Pennsylvania man during home invasion after DNA lifted from mask: DA

DNA evidence recovered from a mask allegedly used by a suspect accused of breaking into a Pennsylvania man’s home in 2013 and killing him during a home invasion robbery has led to an arrest, authorities announced Wednesday.

Thomas Delgado, 50, was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia on an arrest warrant issued in December, the agency said.

He faces charges of homicide, kidnapping, rape and robbery in connection with the Jan.18, 2013 death of Joseph Canazaro, FOX Philadelphia reported.

Authorities said Delgado and another suspect broke into Canazaro’s home and tied up his girlfriend and his son.

The girlfriend and boy were able to escape, and she called 911. Canazaro was found dead inside the garage when police arrived. The suspects got away with money, jewelry and other items, authorities said.

They fled the home in Canazaro’s truck, which was later found at the Quakertown Plaza Shopping Center. They were captured on surveillance video moving the stolen goods from the truck to a Nissan sedan parked in the shopping center.

A mask inside Canazaro’s truck was recovered and the DNA evidence was discovered, resulting in Delgado’s arrest, court documents said.

Delgado is expected to appear in court on Jan. 25.