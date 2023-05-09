Suspect arrested in New Orleans restaurant shooting that killed waitress, injured a tourist

A suspect was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting outside a popular New Orleans restaurant that left a waiter dead and a visitor from Chicago wounded, police said.

The suspect was arrested without incident in Houston by U.S. marshals with aid from the New Orleans Police Department. He was identified as Kyron Keith Fazande, 22. He was to be extradited to face charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

The shooting happened outside Mandina’s Restaurant on April 28, as thousands were in town for the first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. A waiter, Hilbert Walker III, 23, was killed.

NEW ORLEANS RESTAURANT SHOOTING KILLS WAITER, WOUNDS TOURIST DURING JAZZ FEST WEEKEND

A Chicago woman sitting inside the restaurant was wounded by the gunfire.

Online records were not yet available on the arrest, and it was unclear if Fazande had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.