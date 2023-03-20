Suspect fatally shot after opening fire on Utah police officers

A man was shot and killed by police in Utah after opening fire on officers responding to a vehicle accident, authorities said Sunday. One officer was injured.

Police in Springville were responding to reports of multiple gunshots that were heard in the city when an officer came upon a traffic accident not far away, KUTV reported.

After the officer out of his vehicle, a man opened fire. A second officer arrived and gunshots were exchanged and the suspect was killed.

One of the officers sustained a gunshot wound to the leg that was not considered life-threatening.